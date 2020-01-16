Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has announced a donation of N100 million to cater for the education of fallen heroes’ children.

Wike made the announcement yesterday, at an event to mark the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Port Harcourt.

The governor directed the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tammy Danagogo, to work out modalities to assist families of Rivers indigenes and the Nigerian Legion for the costly prize they paid for the unity of the country.

“Apart from supporting the establishment of a trust fund, I have directed the SSG to work out areas of support to the state chapter of the Nigerian Legion and the families of soldiers of River State origin who pay the ultimate price in the active service of our country.

“In addition, the state government will provide scholarship for their children up to university level.

“N100 million has been committed to the scholarship of the fallen heroes’ children by the state government. We will also construct a secretariat for the Legion, but not at Isaac Boro Park. We will develop the park into a tourist centre,” Wike said.

He declared Nigerians must unite and motivate the Nigerian Armed Forces to defeat the insurgents in the North East.

He said: “The war on terror in the North East has raged for too long, claiming too many military and civilian victims.

“We must come together as a nation to do whatever that is necessary to support and motivate our soldiers to win this terrible war as quickly as possible and save the nation and our brothers, sisters and the children from the North East from the continuing violence, abductions, and devastation by Boko Haram and their affiliates.”