From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, has said voting revolution will be one of the strategies the state electorate will deploy in the 2023 general election to ensure haters of the state fail at the polls.

The governor spoke at Obodhi-Ozochi Junction, venue for the flag-off of Obodhi-Ozochi Road/Bridge construction in Ahoada West Local Government Area, yesterday.

He explained that the voting revolution is to ensure the consolidation of the team that would be headed by Siminialayi Fubara, the governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is elected.

He disclosed that the party in the state would commence its campaign on Monday in Omoku, the headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area.

The governor said it would be in the interest of the people to vote for the party’s governorship, national and state legislative candidates to consolidate on the gains of the past seven years.

According to him, the state will suffer stagnation if any opposition party is erroneously voted into power.

Wike urged voters in Ekpeyeland to be ready and be part of the voting revolution, with the same excitement shown as they received the democratic dividends delivered by his administration in the area.

He recalled how some of their sons like the deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie; Hope Ikiriko and Benjamin Eke, among others, had supported his bid to become governor in 2015.

According to him, Ehie was the first to notify him of Ozochi that has never been linked by road to any neighbouring town.

The governor frowned at the non-execution of the contract for the reconstruction of Government Secondary School in Okarki by Ekpeye sons, even when the state government had paid 100 per cent of the contract sum to the contractors.

He, however, announced that his administration will re-award the project to another company and ensure its completion.

The Rivers State governor warned youths in the area against attacking road construction workers, as government would not hesitate to discontinue the project.

Also awarded by the governor was the contract for the construction of Eleume-Oshiobele Road, while he pronounced government recognition for the paramount rulers of Ogbogolo and Odiokwu communities in Ahoada West council.