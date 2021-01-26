Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing new service chiefs for the country. Governor Wike noted that eventhough the appointments came late, the President should be commended for listening to the voice of the people. The governor, in a statement from the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, challenged the new appointees to see their appointments as an opportunity to re-engineer the

nation’s security architecture which has suffered tremendous setback in the last five years.

He tasked them to be apolitical in their services by exhibiting competence and professionalism to tackle insecurity in the country.

He said: “The new service chiefs should not politicise security by aligning with politicians. “What the country needs now is competence and professionalism that will reduce insecurity to the barest minimum”. Governor Wike noted that Nigerians who lost confidence in the former service chiefs were looking up to the new appointees to make the desired change. He called on all levels of government to give the service chiefs the needed support they would require to execute their assignments.

Wike expressed: “This is an opportunity to serve the nation and I believe that the service chiefs will be focused and dedicated”.