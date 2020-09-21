Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has expressed joy over the turnout of people to vote for candidates of their choice in the just declared governorship election in Edo State.

Governor Wike made the observation in reaction to the general conduct of the election.

He said there was minimal violence recorded because of the proactive measures deployed by the security agencies.

Wike stated that election does not end with voting because it is a process that also includes counting of votes and collation.

He said with the voting concluded, there was need for both the INEC and the security agencies to ensure that nothing scuttles the remaining stages.

Governor Wike expressed: “Like I have said before, election is not only about voting, the votes should be counted, then you proceed to collation stages; ward, local and state government levels. The collation stage is the critical period.

“So, I urge both INEC and security agencies to protect all the collation centres. When that is done, everybody who has voted will be happy to see that their will has prevailed,” he said.

The governor said when an electoral process is transparent with less violence and disenfranchisement, every participating political party would gladly accept its outcome.