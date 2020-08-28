Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said lack of requisite infrastructure for the Nigeria Correctional Service can impede justice delivery.

Governor Wike made the assertion yesterday, during presentation of four prisoner transport vehicles to the Nigeria Correctional Service at Government House, Port Harcourt.

He said criminal trials are often delayed because there are no vehicles to convey inmates to court.

Governor Wike said his administration provided the support because it was committed to promote effective and speedy delivery of justice in the state.

“The courts, lawyers, judges, magistrates and the Nigeria Correctional Service have their roles to play in the dispensation of justice.

“When people talk about decongesting the courts, they blame it only on the courts. But, speedy dispensation of justice and trial of criminal cases can be delayed by the correctional service.

“When they cannot bring an accused person or inmate to court, cases will be adjourned.

“So, the government must play its role to make sure facilities or infrastructure are provided to aid the dispensation of justice,” he said.