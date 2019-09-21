Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Area Manager of Real Madrid Foundation for Africa and Middle East, Mr. Inigo Vallejo, has described the Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt as the mother of all football academies in Africa.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Vallejo said that Real Madrid Football Club positively responded to the dream of Governor Wike to set up an academy in the state.

“Mr Governor you had a dream to deliver sports programmes to the children of Rivers State,” he said.

“Real Madrid has responded to your dream and today we have the mother of all football Alacademies in Africa.”

He said the Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt was the first by the club in Nigeria, noting that it has facilities that are of international standards.

Responding, Governor Wike thanked Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez for approving the setting up of the Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt.

He said that the State Government had developed the best facilities to groom future international stars.

“I want to, through you, thank President Perez for approving the development of a Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Harcourt. We have the very best facilities to groom new stars.

“This will be the very best. From the players that will be trained in this Academy, some players of Real Madrid Football Club will emerge,” he said.

He said that the final agreement for technical partnership and cooperation between Real Madrid Football Club and the Rivers State Government would be signed in the coming weeks.

Governor Wike said as ambassadors of the Real Madrid Football Club family, the ideals of good family and training of international stars would remain constant.

The highpoint of the visit was the presentation of souvenirs to the Rivers State Governor by the Area Manager of Real Madrid for Africa/Middle East.