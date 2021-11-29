From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike has made Rivers State a model for development in Nigeria through his visionary leadership.

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, made the statement at a sensitisation programme with the theme: Wind of Change envisioned by the essay competition winner of the second phase of the #OurStateOurResponsibility advocacy campaign programme of the Ministry of Information and Communications in Port Harcourt, at the weekend.

He, therefore, urged people living and doing business in Rivers to continue to promote the advocacy campaign to change negative narrative about the State.

Nsirim appealed: “Let us join hands with Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to build a better Rivers State where young people can be assured that in terms of education, healthcare delivery, infrastructure and so on, their needs will served. These needed infrastructures will not be lacking and such a man deserves our support.

“When I say that Governor Wike is the number one governor, I say it with a deep sense of responsibility because we travel around the country and one can state without fear of contradiction that Governor Wike surpasses all of his contemporaries today.”

The commissioner said Governor Wike’s dream is to restructure Rivers State to a phase where youths would grow with the assurance that their future is secured.

“I urge everyone living and doing business in the state to cooperate with the Governor to build a better Rivers State, making her the investors destination of choice.

“Every negative news that goes out of Rivers State affects our socioeconomic development and we believe that the time has come for us to come together to begin to support our visionary Governor who has changed the infrastructural landscape of the State.”

