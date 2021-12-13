From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, yesterday said Governor Nyesom Wike has continuously shown his lieutenants that the reason they hold public office is to serve the society.

Nsirim said this while speaking at a free medical outreach he organised for the people of Ward 16 in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, yesterday.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank Governor Wike for appointing me as commissioner and also showing us the paths of service.

“Governor Wike has continuously, in his development agenda, shown those of us who are his lieutenants that we need to understand the reason we hold public office is to serve the society.

“So, this is just to emulate my principal, emulate his principles, emulate his kind of vision. What you are seeing here today is emulating the vision of Governor Wike in bringing healthcare delivery closer to the people of Rivers State,” he said.

The commissioner said the initiation was informed by desire to cater for the healthcare needs of people who need help.

“I have discovered over the years that a lot of people have ailments like high blood pressure among others, without knowing and some die suddenly.

“This is a way of giving back to the society and to make people to know their health status. We believe strongly that you cannot be occupying a government position without giving back to society,” he said.

He expressed satisfaction with the turnout of residents of Ward 16 and its neighbourhood, adding that the the exercise would be reviewed to be more regular.

Welcoming beneficiaries, wife of the commissioner, Kuro Nsirim, thanked Governor Wike for giving them the enabling platform to serve the people.

