From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri
Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has took a swipe at the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma,claiming that people of the State would be making a big mistake to return him to power after his 4 years tenure.
He said this on Wednesday in Owerri, during the reception organised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to welcome home the National Secretary of the party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, with the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.
While describing the All Progressives Congress(APC) as “unfit to rule the States and the country at large, he added , “Nigerians are angry and frustrated because the APC has failed them and we should all unite and push them away and reclaim our positions both at the national and state level.
