From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has took a swipe at the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma,claiming that people of the State would be making a big mistake to return him to power after his 4 years tenure.

He said this on Wednesday in Owerri, during the reception organised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to welcome home the National Secretary of the party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, with the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.