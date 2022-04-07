From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday, held a meeting with some candidates jostling for the presidential ticket on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Those at the meeting, held at Government House, Port Harcourt were governors of Bauch State, Bala Mohammed and Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and former Managing Director, FSB International Bank, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

Wike who spoke to journalists after the meeting said their interest was to ensure that the party remained united ahead of the 2023 election.

“Our interest is the unity of the party. Our interest is to make Nigerians happy by making sure that by 2023, PDP takes over the reins of government because Nigerians are patiently waiting. And I can assure you that we are going to work as a team to make Nigerians happy.”

Leader of the delegation, Senator Bukola Saraki, said their discussions centred on identifying the best available way in ensuring unity in the party and among the various presidential aspirants.

He said they were aware that Nigerians now look up to the PDP as the only option to provide the needed direction for the country.

“We just finished talking about how best we can reunite our party, bring unity among all those who are aspiring to lead this country under PDP. We all realise the importance of this and PDP is the only option ready to redirect this country in the right direction, bring progress and provide a better future for our people. We have been to some of the other states, and today, we are here with the Governor of Rivers State, a key stakeholder of this party to discuss frankly. He has given us his views and made some suggestions and we will continue to work with that as we move away from here. But, the key thing is unity, the key thing is to put the country first and put the party first,” Saraki said.

