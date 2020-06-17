Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has expressed worry over the rise in cases of COVID-19 in Bonny Local Government Area and the state in general.

Governor Wike said he would meet with members of the State Security Council take a decision on whether or not to lock down the Local Government Area to stop the spread of the virus.

The governor stated this when he held meetings with members of the Rivers State Traditional Council Rulers in Port Harcourt.

He noted that there was a serious crisis of COVID-19 pandemic in the area, saying that he would not want Bonny to become an epicentre of the disease.

He declared: ‘I don’t want Bonny to be the epicentre of this pandemic. To lose one life is painful, not to talk of losing more lives.’

The governor said after his meeting with the State Security Council, a decision would be taken on how to control the spread of the virus in the area.

‘Let us what will happen. If it is okay, no going in, no coming out within these few days, or one week, or whatever. Let’s see.’

Bonny is a host community to the Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG). Recently, the river was flooded with dead fish, which generated serious concern to the government.