From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and his counterparts from Abia, Sokoto and Oyo States, Okezie Ikpeazu, Aminu Tambuwal and Seyi Makinde, respectively, met on Thursday with former Governor of Ondo State Dr Olusegun Mimiko at his residence in Ondo.

The four governors arrived at Mimiko’s residence in the afternoon and held a closed-door meeting with the former governor.

The meeting was not unconnected with the planned defection of Mimiko to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daily Sun has learnt.

Mimiko, a leader of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), is said to have concluded arrangements to defect to the PDP.

The former governor had during the last governorship election in the state worked for Mr Agboola Ajayi who was the governorship candidate of the ZLP.

Mimiko had also contested the senatorial election of the Ondo Central senatorial district on the platform of the ZLP but lost to the PDP.

The governorship candidate of the PDP in the last governorship election in the state, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, had sent an emissary to Mimiko to support him during the election, which the former governor declined.

However, both Jegede and Mimiko’s candidate (Ajayi) lost out to the incumbent, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Ajayi and some of his loyalists were sighted at Thursday’s meeting with Mimiko.

It has been rumoured that Ajayi might also be joining Mimiko to defect to the PDP.

