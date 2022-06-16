From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has denied the viral report trending on social media of his purported plan to decamp to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He debunked the allegation on a statement issued yesterday, by his Special Assistant Media, Mr. Kelvin Ebiri, declaring that he would never leave the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike noted: “Our attention has been drawn to a manipulated video circulating on social media, purporting that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike intends to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“It will be recalled that in June, 2021, Governor Wike was interviewed on Arise Television, following the defection of Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“During the interview, Governor Wike while reacting to reason given by Ebonyi State governor for his defection, dismissed it as untenable.”

The governor noted that the excerpt of the interview in circulation had been deliberately manipulated by some desperate and unscrupulous persons with obnoxious agenda.

According to the governor, the intent of the video being circulated was intended to mislead the unsuspecting members of public, particularly members of the PDP.

“We, hereby, urge the public to disregard the manipulated video. Governor Wike has repeatedly maintained that he will never under any circumstances, defect from the PDP, which has offered him the platform to excel in his political career.

“We urge the public to ignore the distorted video. Those behind it are desperately wicked and intend to mislead the public. Governor Wike remains a faithful, commited member of the PDP and will never leave it for cancerous APC.”

