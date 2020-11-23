Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has imposed a 24-hour curfew for two weeks on the entire area around Okoro-Nu-Odu flyover in Rumuokoro due to upsurge of cult activities and related violence.

Wike in a broadcast, explained that the decision to impose the curfew was taken after the state security council meeting in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

“As part of measures to tackle this menace, government has imposed a 24-hour total curfew for two weeks on the entire area along and around the Okoro-nodu flyover up to one-kilometre radius from St. Emmanuel Anglican Church, Rumuokoro, extending to the Rumuodomaya Slaughter and Local Government daily market with effect from Monday, November 23, 2020.

“Consequently, no form of trading, human or vehicular movement is allowed within the afore-mentioned restricted areas until further notice. Only staff and vehicles belonging to Julius Berger Nigeria Limited are exempted from the curfew and associated restrictions on movement, so that construction work on the Okoro-Nu-Odu flyover is not stalled. We wish to warn that community leaders that allow cultism and related activities to thrive unabated in their communities would be treated as collaborators to the resulting crimes and dealt with accordingly.”