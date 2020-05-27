Tony John, Port Harcourt
RIVERS Governor, Nyesom
Wike, has relaxed the proposed lockdown of Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local
Government Areas scheduled
to resume yesterday.
However, he announced
the imposition of 8pm to 6am
curfew in the 23 local government areas from June 2 till
further notice.
Governor Wike, in a statewide broadcast, also revealed
that government has uncovered plans by some criminal
elements to cause security
breaches in Khana, Eleme,
Gokana, Tai, Oyigbo and
Ikwerre Local Government Areas.
“After a comprehensive review of the measures taken
and further considerations
placed before us by wellmeaning members of the
public, the State Security
Council has decided to cancel the proposed lockdown
on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt local government areas.
“In essence, no part of Rivers State is or will be under
any lockdown from this moment and this will be so, except where it becomes necessary again.
He said government would
re-enforce the decisions on
the continuous implementation of the various measures
put in place throughout the State.
“All land borders, including
all exit and entry routes into
Rivers State shall remain
closed to human and vehicular traffic, except those on
essential services and duly
exempted.
“All residents must wear
face masks or covering into
any public space, including
our roads, banks, shopping
malls, shops, hotels and in
any lawful social gathering.
“The state task force and
the security agencies have
been directed to arrest and
summarily prosecute any
person seen on our streets or
any other public place without wearing face masks”, he
said.
Leave a Reply