Tony John, Port Harcourt

RIVERS Governor, Nyesom

Wike, has relaxed the proposed lockdown of Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local

Government Areas scheduled

to resume yesterday.

However, he announced

the imposition of 8pm to 6am

curfew in the 23 local government areas from June 2 till

further notice.

Governor Wike, in a statewide broadcast, also revealed

that government has uncovered plans by some criminal

elements to cause security

breaches in Khana, Eleme,

Gokana, Tai, Oyigbo and

Ikwerre Local Government Areas.

“After a comprehensive review of the measures taken

and further considerations

placed before us by wellmeaning members of the

public, the State Security

Council has decided to cancel the proposed lockdown

on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt local government areas.

“In essence, no part of Rivers State is or will be under

any lockdown from this moment and this will be so, except where it becomes necessary again.

He said government would

re-enforce the decisions on

the continuous implementation of the various measures

put in place throughout the State.

“All land borders, including

all exit and entry routes into

Rivers State shall remain

closed to human and vehicular traffic, except those on

essential services and duly

exempted.

“All residents must wear

face masks or covering into

any public space, including

our roads, banks, shopping

malls, shops, hotels and in

any lawful social gathering.

“The state task force and

the security agencies have

been directed to arrest and

summarily prosecute any

person seen on our streets or

any other public place without wearing face masks”, he

said.