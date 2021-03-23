It’s always a way out of the truth, especially in Nigeria’s pork barrel politics for some people to take a sharp at you when you commend their political foe for doing a good job. Very often, the easy path is for them to ask you: How much did they pay you for writing that stuff? Has any of his aides called you? This is one of the reasons why our politics is a fun to follow and heaves with bitterness. For the records, I have never met Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state before, nor any of his aides. It’s not necessary. I needed to make this clarification because some folks, out of utter mischief, may ask these asinine questions after reading this column.

We are, indeed, in the fall of reason. But truth is constant, unvarnished. If life is a marathon race (as some say it’s), and politics the test of it, Gov Wike has reached the finish line with flourish and the prize that goes with human endurance. It’s a prize in leadership, of performance, of extraordinary accomplishments. If our democracy must work and produce the expected dividends, we need politicians of uncommon touch, ‘talk and do’, who are in politics with the certainty of conviction to serve the people.

Make no mistake about it, good things are happening under Wike. The celebration of ace musician Burna Boy (real name Damini Ogulu) winner at the recent 63rd Grammy Awards is also a testament that under his leadership, Rivers citizens are harvesting great achievement at the international stage. You may disagree with Wike’s approach to politics, his courage to speak truth to power always, but you cannot fault the result of his governance style in Rivers state.

The truth is that no serving governor has generated the sort of fervent support across party lines that Gov. Wike receives these days. It’s not for nothing. Few of the present class of governors understand how to government works as Wike does. At a time we are lacking transformational leaders, doers and not talkers only, searching for how the role of government is being redefined to benefit the people, it’s better to look in the direction of Wike’s Rivers state. That’s why the last four months (and counting) have been the most consequential period of his administration. Careful planning, driven by vision, has provided him what it takes to see what the people need, and the accomplishments that will be his legacy of which history will judge him kindly.

The signs of city and rural ungrades in Rivers state are everywhere for the discerning minds to see. It reflects a forward-looking vision of the man in the saddle. The various landmarks, roads, bridges, flyovers, roundabouts, hospitals, opening up clamped down spaces, mending broken, dysfunctional, abandoned projects and other edifices, compare favourably with similar structures abroad. No doubt, a great deal of thought must have gone into making these things happen.

No surprise , the governor has been the toast of the nation in recent months. And has been inviting his colleagues and other notable leaders across party divide to come commission or inaugurate projects. When the Vice president Prof.Yemi Osinbajo called him “Mr. Projects”, it was a tribute from the heart, non-partisan, and in absolute recognition of Wike’s performance. Coming at a time many state governors are using the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse for non-performance, Wike is walking the talk, with an eye on history. The fact that these projects are of the highest quality standard, executed by construction giants, Julius Berger Plc and notable indigenous firms, is a clear demonstration that the finances of the state are well spent.

An array of governors, political leaders, and statesmen, cutting across partisan and geopolitical divides, as special guests to perform the commissioning, speaks volumes. Each of the guests has something to say about the host. It’s all about lesson in leadership. Among the special guests who performed some of the landmark projects are: Gov Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State who’s also the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Gov. Waziri Tambuwal(Sokoto), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Samuel Ortom(Benue), Umaru Fintri(Adamawa), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu). Former governors who commissioned projects include Peter Obi (Anambra), Sule Lamido (Jigawa), Sen.Bukola Saraki (Kwara), Rochas Okorocha(Imo), and Ibrahim Dankwabo (Gombe). Other eminent persons are former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, current senate minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe and Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare who commissioned the state of the art Real Madrid Academy built by the state government.

The fact that all the guests had something unique to say about the remarkable landmarks may be a task for Wike’s successor to match and even more to excel. For instance, Gov Bala Mohammed had extolled Wike for delivering quality roads that connect several communities in the state to ease movement of rural dwellers. For Okezie Ikpeazu, “Wike is a brand, an icon and a symbol of everything as well as a blessing to Nigeria”.

While Obi commissioned Isiokpo Internal Roads Phase 2, Tambuwal commissioned the Bonny/Bille Jetty, Okorocha commissioned the Rumuche/Rummuakunde/Ohna Awuse link road in Emohua Council. He described Wike as a “courageous leader”. Ekweremadu did the commissioning of Abonnema Ring road. As Tambuwal rightly noted, “it’s not about earning revenue, it’s about having the grace of God in applying those revenues to the needs of the people”. It means, undoubtedly, that Wike has justified the confidence reposed in him by the people of Rivers state. That’s simply, in the words of Sen.Abaribe, the hallmark of a “talk and do” governor. For me, that’s why Wike is always winning. It’s about leadership by example.

In all, the commissioning of projects by the administration of Wike, more than two years to the end of his tenure have opened a conversation in the lessons in power, leadership and legacy. The message: If you disagree with Wike, showcase your own achievements, and stop whining. Leaders are judged by what they initiated and are able to accomplished within the time they are in office, and how the projects impact on the citizens. That’s why governance is a human enterprise. In that sense, a governor is like a shepherd who knows what stirs the hearts his sheep. Citing difficulties as many of our elected officials have always given for lack of performance is one excuse history never accepts. History will only be kind to leaders who make better things happen for their citizens, and prevent worse things from happening.

The desire to leave a legacy as evidence of work of a lifetime is often there for every political officeholder or businessperson. The judgment of history often does not come that fast, but historians do. In my view, all that has made Wike to stand out is simply this: From the outset, he has defined his goals, his vision and purposes. He didn’t package them in mishmash manner. He was diligent. He gave his vision timelines. The result is the indelible marks of development we have seen. But he needs to do more before the clock winds down.