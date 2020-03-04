Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has tasked the newly appointed permanent secretaries to focus on service delivery to move the state forward.

Governor Wike gave the charge yesterday, when he swore in 17 permanent secretaries in a move to strengthen the state civil service.

He tasked them to use their appointments to contribute to the rapid development of the state.

He said: “Use this opportunity to contribute to the development of the state. You were appointed under this administration, you owe the state the responsibility to perform.

“Your interest should be to serve the state and to support the commissioners, who are political heads to achieve the right developmental goals.

“Don’t give your commissioners problems. Also, do not collude with them to carry out illegal activities.”

The governor urged them to work in line with their oath of office, saying anyone that goes off the oath of office would be sanctioned.

He said: “I advise you to take your work seriously. Don’t take this opportunity as a joke.”

He stated that effort was made to ensure local government areas without permanent secretaries were accommodated by his administration.

The governor said the new permanent secretaries were appointed on the basis of merit and noted that nobody lobbied for their emergence.

He announced the posting of Madume Egerton Ndu as the new solicitor general and permanent secretary, Ministry of Justice.

He said other permanent secretaries would be posted shortly.

Meanwhile, the state House of Assembly has begun screening of nine commissioner-nominees, whose names were shortlisted and forwarded by Governor Wike.

As at the time of filing the report, the screening exercise was ongoing.