From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has charged members of the State Tax Appeal Commission to enshrine a new culture in which taxable persons and entities comply with the relevant tax laws in Rivers without hesitation.

The governor gave the charge shortly after swearing-in the Rivers State Body of Tax Appeal Commissioners at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Commissioners sworn-in by the governor included, Justice Bennett Eke Ugbari (rtd), who will serve as the chairman, Edwin Krukrubo, Owhonda Ihekwoaba Nobel and Mrs. Gift Sovins.

Governor Wike explained that they should focus on dealing with complaints arising from those who do not want to pay their taxes, while also prevailing on those who believe that the tax body is doing what it is not supposed to do.

According to him, taxes were important sources of revenues for any government to shore up its needs for fund to implement its development agenda.

He said: “It is a very serious assignment at this period as regards to what is going on. So, I believe that you have to take this assignment as a call of duty from your state.

“No country can survive without taxes. And so, you will do all you can to support the government and the citizens to do what they’re supposed to do.

“I have confidence in you; the chairman, that you’ll be able to lead the members of the commission to do the right thing.”

In his response, Chairman of the Rivers State Body of Tax Appeal Commission, Justice Ugbari (rtd), noted that Rivers like other federating states, needs to generate sufficient internal revenues to augment the statutory allocations it receives from the federal government.

He said this would enable the government to fulfil its obligations and promises to Rivers people in terms of infrastructure and other development, as witnessed presently in the state.

