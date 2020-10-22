Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has inaugurated a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate acts of brutality and violation of fundamental human rights perpetrated by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS) in the State.

The commission, which members were selected from Nigerian Bar Association, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), youth, civil society, women and religious groups, is expected to submit its report 60 days from the date of its first sitting.

Governor Wike, at the inauguration ceremony at the Government House, Port Harcourt, explained that the commission was set up in exercise of powers conferred on him by the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the provisions of Section 2(1) of the Commission of Inquiry Law of Rivers State (Cap 30) Laws of Rivers State of Nigeria, 1999.

The governor charged the commission to ascertain whether any of the officers, men and operatives of the Police, particularly, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) involved in alleged acts of violence, torture, brutality, murder, violation of fundamental human rights or other atrocities in Rivers, was sponsored, counselled and procured by any person, group of persons, or officer of the State government by whatever designation.

He said the commission was expected to identify persons or group of persons, who counselled, procured and sponsored alleged acts of violence and violation of human rights of citizens committed by personnel of F-SARS in the State.

Governor Wike tasked the commission to identify the victims of the said alleged acts of atrocities committed by officers and men of F-SARS.