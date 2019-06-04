Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has proclaimed the Ninth State House of Assembly, urging the lawmakers to work for the development of their respective constituencies and the state.

Performing the constitutional responsibility bestowed on him by Section 105 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Governor Wike urged the lawmakers to work with the executive arm to ensure implementation of policies and programmes for Rivers people.

Relying on Section 105 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the governor proclaimed: “Now, therefore, I, Wike, Governor, Rivers State, in exercise of the power conferred upon me and all other powers enabling me in that behalf, hereby proclaim that the Eighth Assembly of the fourth Republic of the Rivers Assembly stands dissolved, while the first session of the Ninth Assembly shall hold on this day, third of June 3, 2019, at the Assembly Complex, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.

“As we usher in the new term of this August House, I pray and hope that your deliberations will be constructive, democratic, progressive and people-oriented.

“And that you will continue to strive hard with total commitment and sense of accountability and facilitate the implementation of our policies and programmes to enable us set new benchmarks for development and prosperity for our people.

“On this positive note, it is my honour and privilege to officially proclaim the first session of the Ninth Legislative Assembly of Rivers State.”

Wike assured the lawmakers that his administration would continue to promote the independence of the legislature.

He said: “Let me assure you that we will continue to respect and uphold your independence as a separate arm of government as our constitution demands in the same way that we will continue to provide every support that you need to enable you discharge your constitutional responsibilities to the government and the people of Rivers State.

“As I said before, ours should continue to be that of mutual respect, partnership and progress.”