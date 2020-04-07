Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has inaugurated a 24-member committee to work out modalities for the roll-out of palliatives for residents in the state to cushion the effect of the lockdown.

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paulinus Nsirim, who disclosed in a statement in Port Harcourt, yesterday said the palliatives were to will cushion the hardship being faced by residents.

He attributed the hardship to the restrictions placed on markets, gathering and movement in the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, the committee would be chaired by Desmond Akawor while Nsirim would be secretary of the committee.

“Members include Inimie Aguma, Bariere Thomas, David Briggs, Florence Amiesimaka, Stella Ichenwo, Anthonia Kpakol, Edison Ehie and Samual Nwanosike.

“Other are Hope Ikiriko, Latteh Loolo, Richard Okpara, Abdulrazaq Diepriye, Pius Kii, Felix Ezebunwo, Vivian Braide and Prince Ohia.

“Representatives from security agencies include Innocent Umerie (police), Hassan Yahaya (DSS), Bello (army), Matthew Pama (NSCDC), Comfort Visah and C. J. Udeh (Navy),” he said.