Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday, inaugurated the State Local Organising Committee for the hosting of International Sport Press Association (AIPS) World Executive Committee Meeting and the AIPs Africa Congress scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt, in October.

Inaugurating the committee at the Government House Port Harcourt, Governor Wike urged members to organise a world class event that would promote Port Harcourt and Rivers State.

He said: “We made a presentation on our achievements in sports at the AIPS Executive meeting in Budapest. The journalists were impressed by the presentation and they resolved to give us the hosting right for the next meeting.

“This meeting is a world affair. Whatever we do during the meeting will leave an impression on them. We should deliver a world class event.”

He urged the committee members to work together to ensure that the Executive Meeting of the AIPS meeting meets acceptable international standards.

“Everybody should work together to achieve the very best. If it fails, history will not forgive you. See your inclusion as an assignment that must be carried out.”

Wike directed the Chairman of the committee to carry all the members along and warned against any form of friction in the hosting of the global meeting.

He also charged the SWAN President to guide other committee members on what is required of them for the successful hosting of the AIPS Global Executive Meeting.

Chairman of the Committee and President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Honour Sirawoo, thanked governor Wike for the opportunity to serve. He assured that the committee will deliver a world class meeting.