Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has inaugurated the ultra-modern Ogbum-Nu-Abali Fruit Garden Market, which was razed by fire last year.

Commissioning the project, yesterday, Wike announced that the state government would allocate shops to traders who owned shops in the market before the fire.

“Let me assure all of you , that those who are traders here will get back their shops. We already have the names of these traders.

“We shall also allocate shops to the host community of Ogbum-nu-Abali. Thereafter, we shall ballot, if there are shops remaining.”

Wike announced that henceforth, the market would be known and called Ogbum-nu-Abali Fruit Garden Market to reflect the host community.

“We must begin to reflect the names of the communities where projects are allocated. This is important,” he said.

The governor warned traders against selling on the road, noting that there were shops and spaces to accommodate all traders within the market.

He urged the traders to always pay their taxes because it would be used to develop more projects for other residents of the state.

The governor, who recalled that the market was razed during the campaign period, lamented that several political groups made promises, but expressed delight that only the state government was able to redeem its pledge.

To forestall future fire outbreak, he said fire fighting equipment would be installed in the market.

Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Special Projects, Mr Sunday Okere, said the new Ogbun-nu-Abali Market has four buildings, a storey each and eight bungalows designed to promote commercial activities.

Other facilities in the market include: 232 open stalls, 72 lock up shops, toilet blocks, car park, drainage, internal roads, a warehouse, generator, transformer, perimeter fence and a security house.

Mayor of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Victor Ihunwo, expressed delight that the governor lived up to his promise to the traders.

“The traders are celebrating the market and Governor Wike who has kept to his promise”, he said.

Chairman of the traders association, Chigozie Nnolim, expressed gratitude to Wike for delivering the market to them.

The occasion witnessed traditional dances and wrestling exhibition matches by women and host communities.