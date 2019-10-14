Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike will today inaugurate the Task Force for the Recovery of Government Properties and the Road Maintenance Agency at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Members of the Task Force for the Recovery of Government Properties include: Rufus N. Godwins , Esq JP (Head of Service) (chairman), Dumo Jack (Permanent Secretary, Lands and Survey), Dirokweni J. Amiofori (Permanent Secretary, Housing), Chief Security Officer to the Rivers State Governor, Ejor Ngonwa and Elloka Tasie-Amadi, Hanny Woko (Secretary)

The Road Maintenance Agency have Prince Timothy Nsirim (chairman), Chief Ogbams Ojimah, Mr Sunny Bekwanwa, Mr Destiny Nganibo, Mr Achinike Amadi, Mrs Stella Agada, Mr Boma Tamunoibi Jumbo, Mr Fyneman Olungwe (Secretary), Sam Kakoro, Madam Patience E. Ibiamu, Mr Chimezie Nwankwo

They are expected to be seated at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House, Port Harcourt by 10.30am for the inauguration.