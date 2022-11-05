From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has increased the number of Special Assistants to him on Political Unit Affairs from the initial 100,000 to 200,000 persons.

Governor Wike announced the new figure while inaugurating the second batch of the first 100,000 Special Assistants from Rivers East Senatorial District at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area on Friday. The governor explained that he has been inundated with requests from Rivers people who appealed to be considered for the appointment.

“As I speak to you, my mail box almost crashed. People are sending text messages saying ‘why are you leaving us alone, the job is too much. This number cannot do the work.”

“Therefore, a lot of Rivers people are volunteering to be part of this work. And I can announce to you today, we have increased the number from 100,000 to 200,000.”

Governor Wike, therefore, directed all political leaders of the various local government areas to return home to search out trustworthy people among the lot who they consider that can help the state retain its position in the comity of states.

Governor Wike said the Special Assistants on Political Units Affairs will help his administration to finish well.

He said the appointments aligned with his declaration to begin implementation of the policy of stomach infrastructure. According to him, the appointment was part of stomach infrastructure and it would put money in the hands of Rivers people.

Some of the appointees’ jobs, the governor said, were to interface with the people to know what they are saying, their assessment of government projects, and policies, whether positive or negative and transmit same as feedback to his office through the constituency and ward liaison officers.