From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Plateau State gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019, Gen Jeremiah Useni (retd), has expressed optimism that Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike would resolve the lingering leadership tussle rocking the state chapter of the party in Plateau.

He noted that the party is working to resolve its differences to enable the party to take over governance in 2023.

Useni disclosed this on Thursday in Jos while addressing his supporters on the outcome of a reconciliation meeting between him, Wike and Jonah David Jang in Plateau.

He expressed willingness to resolve the issues which are in court and said, his group will not withdraw the court case until the issues are resolved in the interest of the state.

‘I believe that there is no individual that is greater than PDP. The party doesn’t belong to one person, the party belong to all of us. I can’t say the party belong to me but to all of us; we must develop the spirit of listening to everybody.

‘From our last discussion with Governor Wike, he said another meeting would be fixed for us to discuss the issues and resolve them. I believe if we have another meeting, the issues would be resolved for the PDP to take over power in 2023,’ Useni stated.

Useni said that he doesn’t have a candidate at the ward or local government but the issues must be resolved to create a level playing ground for every member of the party.

He urged members to go out and elect the PDP during the Saturday bye-election which is the only option for Plateau people and Nigerians as expressed during the FCT Local Government election.

Former Chairman of the party and former Minister of Youths and Sports Damishi Sango said the party has suffered for a long time due to disagreement and leadership tussle.

‘We are all PDP members in Plateau and our desire is for PDP to take over power in 2023. The effort by the Governor of Rivers State to resolve the issues and reposition the party ahead of 2023 is a welcome idea and we will support the effort,’ he said.

He admonished members to come out en mass to receive the National Chairman of the Party and other governors who are coming to Flagg off the party’s by-election in the state.

Former member of the House of Representatives and former Speaker, Plateau State, Hon Emmanuel Go’ar, encouraged members of the party to remained united and fight to take over power in 2023.

‘We must be united as a party and put aside the infight between our leaders to take over power in 2023. Enough of this internal leadership tussle,’ he said.