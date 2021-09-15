The Sun Publishing Limited, publishers of Daily Sun, Saturday Sun, Sunday Sun and Sporting Sun, has announced winners of The Sun Awards for 2020.

This is in line with the newspaper’s vision of recognising men and women who have distinguished themselves in their respective endeavours and contributed immensely to the development of the country.

The Sun, in a statement, disclosed that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, won the Man of the Year award.

It announced that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Governor Yahaya Bello (Kogi State) clinched the Governor of the Year; while Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, who doubles as the Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), won the Political Icon award.

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Air Peace Airlines, Allen Onyema and Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, Chairman, Pacific Holdings Limited, will receive the Exceptional Philanthropist award while Mrs. Betty Akeredolu, wife of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, emerged the Most Supportive First Lady.

The Public Service award was won by Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd), Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Hospitality impressiaro, Chief Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana), will receive the Hospitality Icon award, while Mr. Kanayo O. Kanaya, MFR, won the Nollywood Icon award.

The Entrepreneur of the Year award will be conferred on Engr Nnamdi Ezeigbo, Chairman/CEO, SLOT Systems Limited and Dr. ABC Ojiako, Chairman, SEPLAT Petroleum Company Limited.

Alhaji Mustapha Ado, Chairman, Ammasco International Limited, Kano and Chief Ebuka Onunkwo, Chairman, Seahorse Lubricant Industries, Ozubulu will receive Industrialist of the Year award.

The Investor award goes to Prince Chris Igwe, Chairman, Mainland Oil Limited and High Chief Frank Okafor, Chairman, Marco Polo Hotels & Suites and Marco Polo Properties Limited.

The Lifetime Achievement award goes to Amb Babagana Kingibe, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Mr. Moses Ekpo, Akwa Ibom State Deputy Governor; Chief Bode George, ex-Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof George Obiozor.

Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, is the winner of Sports Personality of the Year Award.

The statement explained that the formal presentation of the awards is slated for Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Expo Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

• Watch out for details of why these award winners were chosen on Friday.

