Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike said Rivers people are proud of the former Chief of Army Staff, General Kenneth Minimah for his contributions to nation building and his spirited defence of constitutional democracy during the 2015 general elections.

Governor Wike said that General Minimah stood on the side of integrity and refused to use the Nigerian Army negatively as was the case during the 2019 elections.

Speaking during the 60th birthday celebration of Gen Minimah on Saturday in Port Harcourt, Wike praised the ex-COAS for his outstanding commitment to the maintenance of security across the country during his leadership as Chief of Army Staff. The Current Chief of Army Staff was represented at Commanding 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Jamil Sarhem. Represented by his Chief of Staff, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke, the Rivers State Governor said that General Minimah has been a good ambassador of Rivers State. He said: “This is a man of integrity. He is good Ambassador of Rivers State. As Chief of Army Staff in 2015, he refused to use the Army to manipulate the general elections. In Rivers State, his brother from Opobo was the APC governorship candidate, yet he did not use the Army negatively.