From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, has said Governor Nyesom Wike will leave the state at the expiration of his administration far better than he met it in 2015.

Nsirim also called on global investors to take advantage of the massive infrastructure development initiative of Wike’s government to open the state for investment.

He made the call, at the weekend, when the leadership of the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mine and Agriculture (PHCCIMA), in partnership with organisers of the Jazz On My Mind festival, paid him a courtesy visit in Port Harcourt.

The commissioner said the unprecedented infrastructural revolution being carried out by Governor Wike confirmed that Rivers was open for business.

“You look at the billions of naira sunk in to develop infrastructure here. It is because Governor Wike wants to make Rivers investors’ destination of choice. So, when people come here from all over the world, they see a state that is developed and open for business,” he said.

Nsirim dismissed criticism of the N10 million monetary gifts Governor Wike gave to artistes, who performed at the reception held for the Grammy award winner, Burna Boy.

He said such gesture would not only help the beneficiaries further develop their talents, but, also, spur those in the creative industry understand that they have a government that appreciates their contributions to the development of society.

He said: “In other climes, such gesture would have been celebrated.”