TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has lifted the curfew imposed on Education Bus Stop to Agip Junction along Ikwerre Road and Obiri Ikwerre Junction to Ozuoba, Rumualogu and Choba areas of Port Harcourt, with effect from today (Friday).

Governor Wike also recalled the suspended Chairman and Deputy of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

He announced the these decisions yesterday, during a state broadcast.

He said: “With effect from tomorrow, April 3, 2020, the 24 hours curfew imposed from Education Bus Stop to Agip Junction along Ikwerre Road and Obiri Ikwerre Junction to Ozuoba, Rumualogu and Choba has been lifted.

“All borders and markets in the state remain closed.

“Following the interventions of some well-meaning citizens of the state, the suspension of the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area has been lifted.

“However, this should serve as a warning to local government chairmen and traditional rulers who will allow markets to be open in their areas.

“Residents of Mgbuosimini-Rumueme in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area are hereby warned to desist from flouting government directive on closure of markets or be prepared to face unpleasant consequences”, the governor warned.

He continued: “Commercial vehicle operators will soon get appropriate directives on their operations in order to maintain social distancing”.

Governor Wike informed that his administration was working out palliative measures to cushion the effect of the sit-at-home directive.

He said: “Implementation of palliatives to cushion the effect of recent directives on the citizens will soon take effect”.

The governor called on International Oil Companies (IOC) operating in the state to support government by donating towards the containment of the virus.

He, however, thanked Rivers people for their cooperation.

“The sacrifices we are all making have greatly helped us not to record any positive case since the index case was reported.

“As we continue to put in our best as human beings, we expect that the Almighty God will intervene on our behalf and wipe away this plague from our midst”, he said.

Ends.