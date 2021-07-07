From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has announced the relaxation of existing curfew on the entire State from today.

The governor said the relaxation of the curfew was sequel to the measurable improvements in the security situation in the State, as well as in other neighbouring States.

Governor Wike, in a state broadcast, yesterday, reiterated that the state government acknowledged the negative impact of the curfew on business and the social-economic wellbeing of the state and its residents.

He explained that in imposing the curfew, the government’s primary concern and interest was and still remains the security of the state and no sacrifice or price could be too much to endure for the preservation of lives and property.

“And as we have severally stated, the curfew is not going to last a day beyond necessary. Consequently, sequel to the measurable improvements in the security situation in the State, as well as in our neighbouring states, we have decided to lift the existing curfew on the entire State from tomorrow 7th July 2021.”

The governor, while thanking the residents for their understanding and cooperation during the duration of the curfew, urged them to remain security conscious and report any suspicious situation to the security agencies for action.

