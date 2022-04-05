From Tony John, Port Harcourt and John Adams, Minna

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and some of his colleague governors were in Minna, Niger State, to meet with General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (retd), former military president of Nigeria.

Those in attendance were former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar; Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde; Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; former Benue State governor, Senator Gabriel Suswam; Senator Suleiman Nazif and Senator Olaka Nwogu.

Deputy Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, and Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu said the delegation was in Minna for consultations in the build up to the 2023 general election.

“I have come with my colleagues, Governor of Rivers, Governor of Enugu, Governor of Oyo, some members of the National Assembly and other stakeholders. First, to consult with the former Head of State and discuss national issues: economic development, security, and unity of our country.

“And also, to commend him for his support for the unity of this country. And the discussions went very well and we will advance it from there.”

On what response they got from General Babangida, Ikpeazu said the former military president expressed strong concerns about the need for younger Nigerians to be courageous in taking up the challenge of providing leadership to the country.

“He expressed concerns and said he expects the younger generation to take up the gauntlet and rescue Nigeria.”

Governor Wike and his entourage also visited Governor Abubakar Sani Bello at the Government House, Minna.