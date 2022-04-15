From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

River State Governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Nyesom Wike, yesterday, stormed Edo State where he met with delegates ahead of the party’s national convention and primary to pick a presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

He, however, shunned Government House, Benin City during the visit, a development that was seen by political observers as implying that his feud with Governor Godwin Obaseki was yet to be resolved.

Wike did not also visit the PDP state secretariat, but was at the palace of the Oba of Benin and later met with the party’s delegates at the residence of former Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party, late Chief Tony Anenih.

At the Palace of the Oba of Benin, Wike promised that if elected president, he would tackle the country’s security challenges with massive investments in intelligence gathering. He said it was only in a secured environment that economic activities and investment in infrastructure couldmake meaning.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“I was here one and a half years ago as Director General of the campaign for the re-election of Governor Obaseki, but I am here today not on behalf of anybody, but of myself and my team to seek your prayers.

“I have come to Benin to talk to the delegates of our party that will be part of our national convention by May 28 and 29. The way our country has fared, Nigeria needs somebody that will see white and say it is white, and will see black and say it is black. If the PDP gives me the ticket, I have enough experience to tackle Nigeria’s myriads of problems having been a local government chairman, Minister of State overseeing Education and now governor.”

Oba of Benin, Ewuare II while acknowledging the competence and capacity of Wike based on what he has done as governor of Rivers State, urged political leaders to promote and ensure sustenance of the African culture and traditions which he said the colonial masters tried to erase after discovering that Benin Kingdom and others had a superior administration and civilisation than them.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“Wike is our son, we love him and if I say so, I believe I am speaking on behalf of our ancestors. We will keep praying for him so that he does not come across anybody that will mislead him, that will mis-inform him and may he and his family not come across harm. We must continue to hold on to our traditions and customs because of its superiority over others.”