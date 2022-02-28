From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Governor of Plateau State, Sen. Jonah David Jang said the commitment of Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike, Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Bala Mohammad and Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has yielded result during the bye-election in Plateau State.

He also applauded the National Chairman of PDP, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu and the National Working Committee of the Party for constituting a campaign council that led to the success of the election.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Jang in a press statement on Monday said the leadership role of Ayu, Wike, Mohammad and Ortom during and after the election has provided confidence in the state chapter of the party.

“Our party leadership at the National level, ably led by Senator (Dr.) Iyorchia Ayu deserve worthy commendation for their support and full backing in the course of the campaigns as well as during the elections proper.

“The PDP NEC constituted a Campaign Council, graciously visited the State chapter of the party and attended the grand rally leading to the elections.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“We must register our profound gratitude, particularly to the Governor of Rivers State, Barr. Nyesom Wike and to the Governors of Benue and Bauchi, Dr. Samuel Ortom and Senator Bala A. Mohammed, respectively, for their support and for physically being on-ground to monitor the elections. Your commitment has indeed yielded positive results.”

Jang congratulated the PDP congratulate, Hon. Musa Agah for emerging victorious and urged him to do everything possible not to disappoint those that have against all odd voted for him.

He urged the people of Plateau Central to embrace the PDP to enable them produce the next governor in the state.