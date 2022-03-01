From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, has said the commitment of Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi and Samuel Ortom of Benue was responsible for the victory of the party in the bye-election in Plateau State last weekend.

He also applauded the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu and the National Working Committee for constituting a campaign council that led to the success of the party at the poll.

Jang, in a statement yesterday, said the leadership roles of Ayu, Wike, Mohammad and Ortom during and after the election has provided confidence in the state chapter of the party.

“Our party leadership at the national level, ably led by Senator (Dr.) Iyorchia Ayu deserves worthy commendation for their support and full backing in the course of the campaigns as well as during the elections proper. The PDP NEC constituted a campaign council, graciously visited the state chapter of the party and attended the grand rally leading to the elections.

“We must register our profound gratitude, particularly to the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and to governors of Benue and Bauchi states, Samuel Ortom and Bala Mohammed, respectively, for their support and for physically being on-ground to monitor the elections. Your commitment has indeed yielded positive results.”

Jang congratulated the PDP candidate, Musa Agah for emerging victorious and urged him to do everything possible not to disappoint those that voted for him. He urged the people of Plateau Central to embrace the PDP to enable them produce the next governor of the state.