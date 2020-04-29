Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday, monitored the compliance level of the lockdown he declared to check the spread of COVID-19 in parts of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas.

The Governor during the exercise effected the arrest of five persons who violated the government’s directive by moving about when they were not on essential duty.

Governor Wike in a state-wide broadcast declared a 24 hour 24 lockdown on Elekahia, including the entire stretch of Rumukalagbor-Elekahia link road, Rumuomasi, including Stadium road and Rumuobiokani.

The Governor drove through Elekahia and Rumuomasi where he observed full compliance of the lockdown with security personnel manning strategic points on the roads.

At Rumuobiokani, Governor Wike arrested two women who were on leisure drive and handed them over to security personnel. At Rumuomasi roundabout, Governor Wike arrested a man on a motorcycle who violated the stay-at-home directive.

At Elekahia, the Governor allowed a woman on essential duties to continue with her movement after she presented her identity card.

Governor Wike urged Rivers people to cooperate with the state government to ensure that coronavirus is kept at bay. He said the stringent measures adopted were for the good of the people.