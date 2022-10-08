From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has commiserated with the governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, over the death of former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Vincent Ogbulafor.

The governor said it was with deep sadness that he learnt about the death of Ogbulafor.

Governor Wike, in his condolence message to Governor Ikpeazu, the Ogbulafor family and the people of Abia State, described the death of the former PDP National Chairman as a grievous loss that would leave a particularly broad void in the ranks of genuine lovers of the PDP.

He noted that Ogbulafor, who was also a former National Secretary of the PDP, was one of the towering and outstanding figures in the country’s political spectrum.

According to the governor, the deceased would be remembered for his noteworthy contributions to the PDP and the country’s democracy.

“He was steadfast in purpose, total in commitment, flawless in character, and yet simple in manner. In fact, his reign as National Chairman of the PDP was remarkable.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Rivers State, I sincerely express my profound condolences to His Excellency, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, the Ogbulafor family and the good people of Abia State. I pray God grant you the fortitude to bear this loss.”