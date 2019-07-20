Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the State Security Council has been primed to address the security challenges facing Choba community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Wike also stated that security agencies have arrested some persons linked to the recent security upheaval in Choba community to stem the tide of insecurity in the area. The governor spoke yesterday, during a security town hall meeting with Choba chiefs, leaders and youth groups in the area.

He said: “I won’t come here again. You have to listen to the voice of reason at this time. Enough is enough. We shall no longer tolerate any form of violence in Choba. We have made some arrests and police have commenced investigating the security situation. Anybody who is linked to killing in the area would be brought to justice. Nobody will bring you out of detention once you are linked to the insecurity in Choba.”

Governor Wike directed the paramount ruler of Choba community to reconcile all disputing groups in the area for peace to return. “Paramount ruler of Choba community, I give you one week to reconcile all the groups in the area. By next week, I will meet with the leaders, chiefs and youth leaders to ensure that we have lasting peace in the area”, he said.

Wike urged all groups to work with the State Government to promote peace. He noted that after the meeting, security agencies will move against those who generate crisis for peace loving residents of Choba community .

The governor advised Choba youths to shun cultism, as there is no profit in crime, saying that his progress over the years is because he is not involved in criminal activities. He said: “If I was a cultist, I wouldn’t have been a governor. I was a chairman of the Local Government Area. I was a Chief of Staff and I became a Minister. If I was carrying gun, I wouldn’t have been saddled with those responsibilities.

“So, why don’t you want to be like me? Why don’t have hope that you can be great tomorrow? Why don’t you think that there is a future for you? Why do you want to waste your life. Your mother had you after nine or ten months and the only way you can pay them is to carry gun to kill innocent people?”

He regretted that the people of Choba community have allowed the name of the community to be dragged down by persons who promote insecurity. He urged them to work with Rivers Government to entrench security of lives and property in Choba community. The meeting attracted chiefs, youth groups, women associations and key stakeholders of Choba community.