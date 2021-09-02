From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, has declared that Governor Nyesom Wike’s performance in the last six years, has shown that democracy can favour the common man.

Nsirim said Wike remains the hope of Nigerians democratically and that the governor’s years of governance has been remarkable in so many positive ways.

He made the observations when he addressed journalists on the second phase of the advocacy initiative with the hash tag #OurStateOurResponsibility campaign in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

“As you can attest, the performance of Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, in his six years of governance of the state has been remarkable in so many positive ways. The avalanche of projects commissioned and flagged-off in the last two months gives credence to the fact that Governor Nyesom Wike remains the hope of Nigerians that democracy can actually work to favour the common man.”

Nsirim disclosed that the second phase of the advocacy campaign would bring greater success, as the Ministry of Information and Communications and residents were poised to let the world know the truth about Rivers State and counter mischief makers.

He explained that the initiative was aimed at promoting the giant strides of the administration of the governor and showcasing the proud heritage of a people known for their traditional hospitality.

“Two years after the we rolled out the advocacy campaign, it is gratifying to note and appreciate the overwhelming and massive buy-in by people from all walks of life resident in Rivers State. It is our fervent hope that the second phase would bring even greater success as the Ministry is poised to let the world know the truth about Rivers State and for our people to tell our story in a way that would counter the mischief of a few, who are overwhelmed by the achievements recorded by the present administration ably led by Nigeria’s face of democracy, Chief Nyesom Wike.”

The commissioner said the second phase of the advocacy campaign would stretch beyond solidarity campaigns to engage residents of the state on essay writing, theme song, skits and short film competitions, which would attract cash prizes.

