From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has described Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as pride to democracy in Nigeria.

The union said Wike has redefined governance by quality service delivery to Rivers people.

National, state executives and members of NUJ stated this in Port Harcourt during an inspection tour of completed and ongoing projects undertaken by Governor Wike conducted by Commissioner of Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim,

National President of NUJ, Chris Isiguzor, who said the 1999 Constitution bestowed on the media the responsibility to hold government accountable, posited that having placed the projects visited side by side with expectations of the people, it was obvious that Governor Wike’s investments in critical infrastructure would remain as lifelong empowerment tools for Rivers people.

National President, Nigeria Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Ladi Bala, said the projects she had seen were unique, unprecedented and uncommon in the country.

“I believe that democracy is at work in Rivers State, and for Rivers people, I want to congratulate them, and to say this is the true reflection of what democracy should be across board. I call on other governors across the country to borrow a leave from what the governor of Rivers State is doing. Wike is working and we are very proud of what we have seen here.”

National Internal Auditor of NUJ, Muhammad Tukur described Wike as a committed leader with the vision of uplifting the standard of living of his people.

Tukur expressed gratitude to Wike for his support to the NUJ National Conference in Port Harcourt, which confirmed his commitment to the welfare of people.

Chairman, Oyo State Council of NUJ, Ismail Babalola, described the Mother and Child Hospital and Real Madrid Football Academy as projects by Governor Wike that would secure a productive future of youths of the state because they met global standards.

Vice Chairman of NUJ North Central Zone, Wilson Bako, commended the quality of roads and flyovers constructed in Port Harcourt metropolis by Wike saying they make the city a tourists attraction.

Vice Chairman of NUJ, Jigawa State, Larai Musa, said her visit confirmed that what was carried by the media about Governor Wike and his project mantra was true. She said leaders like Wike were needed at the national level.

Ikechukwu Ordu of the Enugu State Council of the NUJ noted the need for other political leaders to emulate Governor Wike in providing dividends of democracy to and changing the fortune of their states. Ugochukwu Chukwudieke, of Enugu State Council of the NUJ, said she was overwhelmed by what Governor Wike has done in constructing the Okoro-Nu-Odo, Rumuogba, Rumuola and Rebisi flyover bridges and delivering them within one year.