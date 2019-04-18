TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has notified the state House of Assembly of the suspension of 12 local government council chairmen.

Governor Wike, in a letter to the Speaker of the House of Assembly titled: “Notice of suspension of the chairmen of 12 local government councils chairmen,” premised his action on Section 64 (3) of the Rivers State Local Government Law No. 5 of 2018

He wrote: “I hereby serve you notice of the suspension of the following 12 local government councils chairmen for security reasons for approval and ratification.”

The affected chairmen were: Philemon Kingolo (Okrika), Tom Aliezi (Emohua), Daniel E.O. Daniel (Abua/Odual), Tony Phimoore (Degema), Lahteh Loolo (Khana) and Paul Kobani (Gokana).

Others include Ben Eke (Ahoada East), Samuel Nwanosike (Ikwerre), Philip Okparaji , Paul L. Paul (Andoni), Christian Nwaiwu (Omuma)

and Erasmus Victor (Ogu/Bolo).

The governor informed the state Assembly that in accordance with proviso (a) to Section 64 (3) of the Rivers State Government Law of 2018, he had directed the vice chairmen of the mentioned local government councils to act during the period of the suspension.

According to a statement issued earlier by the governor’s aide on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, the affected chairmen were suspended for failure to participate in state official functions.