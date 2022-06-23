From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, yesterday, held separate meetings with the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi and Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, in his private residence in Port Harcourt.

Obi, who first sought to actualise his presidential aspiration in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), before leaving for LP visited Wike in the morning.

Several hours after, Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed met with Wike in the same venue.

Obi and Mohammed’s visits came barely 96 hours after Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi had also visited the Rivers State governor.

None of them spoke with journalists on the purpose of their visits as no media coverage was allowed, even as the meetings between the three visitors and host have continued to elicit reactions from Nigerians considering they were all presidential aspirants in the just concluded primaries of the APC and PDP.

While Umahi was APC aspirant, Mohammed and Wike contested on the platform of the PDP.

It was, however, speculated that Mohammed, who was accompanied by two other chieftains of the PDP, visited as part of ongoing reconciliatory mission within the PDP.

Speaking about the visit, Obi via his verified Twitter page said: “Earlier today, I visited Port-Harcourt, to confer with H.E. @GovWike on vital issues of national interest. -PO.”

