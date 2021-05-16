From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and his Delta State counterpart, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa will this Sunday go head-to-head in the Fecha-Edo Cultural Heritage Heroes Awards, as both have been nominated in the Best Influencer of Edo Politics of the Year award category, which has others like Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwa, and Governor Abdulahi Umar Gadunje of Kano State.

Speaking on the choice of the nominees, Chief Executive Officer and founder, Fecha Project Ltd, Prince Alex Eguakhide, said it was in a bid to give global recognition to individuals, groups and organisations that are contributing to the general development of Edo State and South-South region of Nigeria.

According to him, Governor Obaseki will be honoured with a special recognition award of “Excellence on scientific Electoral Process system and Technophile Governance in Edo State”. His deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, Hon. Ogbeide Ihama, Bishop Feb Idahosa and Ambassador George Osasuyi will ‎vie for Youth Mentorship of the Year Award. Also to receive awards at the event are Senator Matthew Urhoghide, Senator Francis Alimikhena and Apostle Johnson Suleman.