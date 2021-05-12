From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and his Delta State counterpart, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, will next Sunday go head-to-head in the Fecha- Edo Cultural Heritage Heroes awards under the category of Best Influencer of Edo Politics of the year award which has other nominees such as Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwa of Sokoto State and Governor Abdulahi Umar Gadunje of Kano State. Speaking to newsmen in Benin City on the rationale behind the choices of the nominees, Chief Executive Officer and founder, Fecha Project Ltd, Prince Alex Eguakhide, said it was a bid to give global recognition to individuals, groups and organisations that are contributing to the general development of Edo State and South-South Nigeria through politics, businesses, outstanding religious bodies as well as traditional leaders. Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, will on the night be given a special recognition award of “Excellence on scientific Electoral Process system and Technophile Governance in Edo State”.

Edo State deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, Hon Ogbeide Ihama, member of House Representatives Oredo Federal Constituency and Bishop Feb Idahosa of Church of God Mission and Ambassador George Osasuyi, MD Global Horn Industry ltd

will ‎vie for Youth Mentorship Award of the year.

‎Besides, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, Senator Francis Alimikhena and Apostle Johnson Suleman, Senior Pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry International are also to receive awards in the maiden edition of Edo Cultural Heritage Heroes which feature twelve categories of awards.