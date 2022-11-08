From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), on Tuesday, berated a Nigerian politician and businessman, Ned Nwoko over his call that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike be expelled from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The opposition parties in a statement by its spokesman, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere described Nwoko’s call as empty, baseless and will wake up sleeping lions.

According to him, any move against Wike will lead to internal destruction that will consume those behind it.

The opposition parties wondered why Nwoko as a member of the party, shouldn’t understand the importance of Wike’s grief, and his insistence on the resignation of the National Chairman of the party.

He, therefore, urged him to focus on other ventures rather than meddle in serious national political issues.

CUPP said: “Ned Nwoko attack on Wike is unwarranted, according to him, Wike has constituted nuisance to the PDP. What does Ned Nwoko, a man who is always interested in other things, know about politics? Nwoko should tell Nigerians what he has accomplished since joining politics.

“He’s just a bystander who knows nothing about the inner workings of the PDP at the highest level. No one should take him serious. However, any move against Wike will lead to internal destruction that will consume those behind it.”