TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has announced a lockdown of parts of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas, following the failure of residents of the affected areas to comply with the regulations of the state government to check the spread of coronavirus.

Wike in a statewide broadcast, stated that the complete lockdown starts on Tuesday till further notice.

The affected areas are Elekahia, Rumuomasi, including Stadium Road and Rumuobiokani.

He said: “All residents in these areas must stay at home. All shops, mini-markets, offices and business outfits in these areas must also cease to operate until further notice.”

The governor has also confirmed cases of COVID-19, with two fully recovered and discharged, two confirmed deaths, while two are active and receiving treatment at the isolation centre.

Governor Wike berated security agencies for allowing travellers to enter and leave the state at will despite the closure of the state’s borders.

He disclosed that the Task Force on Border Closure would be inaugurated today, to effectively monitor the boundaries and ensure that no unauthorized “person and or vehicle leaves or enters our state under any guise in breach of the lockdown order.”

The governor directed the state Commissioner for Social Welfare to round up and deport all vagrants to their states of origin.

“With these measures, and ceaseless supplications to God, we are confident to win the battle against COVID-19 in our state.”

He commended Rivers healthcare workers for their efforts and personal sacrifices and prayed God to bless them richly.

The governor gave a situation report on the fight against the spread of coronavirus, urging Rivers people to remain steadfast.

He said: “As of yesterday, 26th April 2020, Rivers State had six confirmed cases of COVID-19, with two fully recovered and discharged, two confirmed deaths, while two are active and presently receiving treatment in our isolation and treatment centre at Nchia General Hospital, Eleme.

“The recent positive cases, in spite of the strategic measures we have put in place, are clear evidence of gradual increase in transmission of the virus, which has happened as a result of the actions of those who either chose to breach or sabotage our directives on lockdown and social distancing.

“We consider the emerging trend as not only serious and risky, but also, one that compels us to step-up our strategies and prevent a spike in the transmission of the coronavirus in our state,” he stated.

Wike, however, told Rivers residents to be prepared for stringent measures, of state lockdown, if the situation did not improve.