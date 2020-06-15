Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has ordered the arrest of some Heads of Departments of the state-owned Micro Finance Agency in connection with alleged fraud at the organisation.

Governor Wike has also approved the dismissal of the Managing Director of the Agency, Ipalibo Sogules for alleged fraud.

The governor’s order was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim.

According to the statement, also dismissed from the Agency for the same offence were the Head, Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Mr Nimi Harry, Head ( Finance and Accounts), Mr Ukele Okorji and the Internal Auditor, Mr Sofiri Koko.