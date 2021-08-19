From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has ordered the demolition of all shanties disrupting the ongoing dualisation of the Eastern-By-Pass Road in Port Harcourt.

He stated this, yesterday, after inspecting ongoing dualisation of Ogbunabali, Eastern-Bye-Pass roads, Oro-Abali flyover and Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostic and Treatment Centre in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas.

He said the unauthorised makeshift buildings constitute a nuisance to the physical development plan of the state.

The governor, who expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done by Julius Berger on the Eastern-By-Pass, however, said shanties built along the road were hampering the completion the road.

He said his government had repeatedly warned people against building of kiosks and other structures that do not conform with the physical development plan of the state.

“I have directed my chief security officer to make sure all the shanties along the Eastern-By-Pass must be demolished within the next one week.”

Wike said the state government was pleased with ongoing dualisation of the Ogbunabali road and the unwavering support from the community to the contractor, Julius Berger.

He said by the time the road project is completed, the landscape of the densely populated Ogbunabali community in Port Harcourt, would be transformed for the better.

He assured that by the time the Nkpolu-Oroworukwo, Rumuola, G.R.A and Oro-Abali flyovers, dualisation of Ezimgbu and Ogbunabali/Eastern-By-Pass roads are completed, residents of the state would heave a sigh of relief as the traffic gridlock currently being experienced in these areas would have disappeared.

Wike described the quality of work at the Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostic and Treatment Centre, Rumuokuta in Obio-Akpor LGA as amazing describing it as one of the major landmark projects of his administration, which would be completed in June, 2022.