From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has ordered the demolition of all shanties disrupting the ongoing dualisation of the Eastern-By-Pass Road in Port Harcourt.

He remarked that these unauthorised makeshift buildings along the Eastern- By- Pass Road, constitute a nuisance to the physical development plan of the State.

Governor Wike stated this after inspection of ongoing dualisation of the Ogbunabali, Eastern-Bye-Pass roads, Oro-Abali flyover and the Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostic and Treatment Centre in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas, yesterday.

The State governor, who said he was impressed with the quality of work done by Julius Berger on the Eastern-By-Pass, however, observed that shanties built along the road were delaying the completion the road.

He said: “I have directed my chief security officer to make sure all the shanties along the Eastern-By-Pass must be demolished.”

The governor said the Rivers government had repeatedly warned people against authorised building of kiosks and other structures that do not conform with the physical development plan of the State.

“And so, all those makeshift buildings along Eastern-By- Pass must be demolished within the next one week.”

Governor Wike said the State government was quite pleased with the ongoing dualisation of the Ogbunabali road and the unwavering support the community has continued to give to the contractor, Julius Berger.

He stated that by the time the dualisation of the road is completed, it would transform the landscape of the densely populated Ogbunabali community in Port Harcourt.

He said: “We are quite happy that before March next year, the dualization of Ogbunabali road and the second phase of Eastern-By- Pass will be completed.”

The governor said Julius Berger engineers working on the Oro-Abali flyover in Port Harcourt, have assured him that the project would be completed in December.

According to him, the flyover ought to have been completed by November, but the Julius Berger engineers said they would require additional one month to finish the drainage work around the flyover.

He observed that by the time the Nkpolu-Oroworukwo, Rumuola, G.R.A and Oro-Abali flyovers; dualisation of Ezimgbu and Ogbunabali/Eastern-By-Pass roads are completed, residents of the State will heave a sigh of relief due to the traffic gridlock currently being experienced in these areas.

Governor Wike described the quality of work at the Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostic and Treatment Centre, Rumuokuta in Obio-Akpor LGA as amazing.

He expressed optimism that the Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostic and Treatment Centre, which is one of the major landmark projects of his administration, would be completed in June, 2022.

He said: “We know that by June next year, by the grace of God, we will invite Nigerians to come and see what we have been able do, as part of our own contribution to the healthcare system. This will be the first of its kind in the country.”