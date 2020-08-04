TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the re-opening of secondary schools in the state for the purpose of allowing candidates in exit classes only to return to school and revise with their teachers in preparation to write their exit examinations.

Governor Wike gave the directive yesterday night, following satisfactory preparation for the re-opening of schools in Rivers State.

The directive was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Education, Professor Kaniye Ebeku.

The governor also directive that all affected teachers and students in both public and private schools should resume classes today (Wednesday).

He also advised that all COVID-19 protocols should be observed and kept by the schools.

He ordered: “Accordingly, all affected teachers and candidates in both public and private schools are hereby directed to return to school with effect from Wednesday, 5th August, 2020.

“All responsible officers should please ensure the observance of extant COVID-19 Protocols in their schools”, he urged.